Mental health awareness still a growing concern

In a society long steeped in stigma and misconceptions about mental health, Nigeria is beginning to experience a much-needed shift in attitude and awareness. Mental health challenges are no longer whispered about behind closed doors but are gradually becoming a subject of national discourse. Yet, the road to widespread understanding and effective solutions remains fraught with challenges.

Mental health issues are pervasive globally, but in Nigeria, the statistics are particularly alarming. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nearly one in four Nigerians suffers from some form of mental health disorder. Despite these numbers, mental health care remains one of the most neglected sectors in the country’s health system.

Nigeria faces significant barriers to addressing mental health effectively. For a population of over 200 million, there are fewer than 300 psychiatrists, most of whom are concentrated in urban areas. This leaves rural populations, where stigma against mental illness is often strongest, without access to professional care. Furthermore, the country has only a handful of functioning psychiatric hospitals, many of which are overburdened and underfunded.

The Mental Health Act, signed into law in January 2023, was a landmark achievement in addressing some of these systemic issues. The law seeks to protect the rights of individuals with mental illnesses and promote access to care. However, the implementation of this legislation is still in its infancy, with many healthcare facilities yet to align with its provisions. For instance, mental health services are still rarely included in Nigeria’s primary healthcare packages, leaving individuals to either pay out of pocket or go untreated.

Cultural beliefs remain a significant obstacle in addressing mental health. In many Nigerian communities, mental illnesses are attributed to curses, witchcraft, or divine punishment. Consequently, individuals often seek help from traditional healers or religious institutions rather than medical professionals.

Stigma also leads to social isolation for many sufferers. Families may hide relatives with mental health conditions to avoid shame, further depriving them of the social support crucial for recovery.

Despite these challenges, there has been significant progress in recent years. Advocacy groups, NGOs, and individuals are working tirelessly to change the narrative around mental health.

The influence of social media cannot be overstated in this regard. Platforms like Twitter and Instagram have become hubs for mental health advocacy, where individuals share their experiences and access resources. Public figures and celebrities are also using their platforms to destigmatise mental health.

To tackle the mental health crisis effectively, Nigeria needs a multifaceted approach. First, the government must prioritise funding for mental health care. This includes not only expanding infrastructure but also training more psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers to meet the growing demand. Integrating mental health services into primary healthcare packages can ensure that individuals in remote areas receive the help they need.

Education is another critical component. Awareness campaigns should focus on dispelling myths and promoting scientific understanding of mental health conditions.

The private sector and international organisations can also contribute by funding mental health initiatives and supporting research. Meanwhile, media outlets should continue to highlight success stories and challenges in mental health care to sustain public interest in the issue.

Mental health awareness in Nigeria is on the rise, but there is still much work to be done. Overcoming stigma, expanding access to care, and implementing effective policies are essential steps towards addressing this silent epidemic.

Joshua Oluwarotimi Oyeniyi is a 300-level student from Mass Communication Department, University of Maiduguri