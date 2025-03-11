Meningitis kills 26 in Kebbi

No fewer than 26 people across three local government areas of Kebbi State have died from suspected cases of meningitis.

Menimgitis is an inflammation of the membranes and fluids that encase the brain and spinal cord. Its symptoms include stiff neck, high fever, sensitivity to light, confusion, headaches and vomiting.

Briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the Commissioner for Health, Yanusa Ismail, disclosed that a total of 248 suspected cases had been recorded, with 11 samples taken for examination, out of which three have been confirmed negative.

According to the commissioner, the affected LGAs are Gwandu, Aleiro, and Jega, with 15 fatalities recorded in Gwandu, six in Jega, four in Aleiro, and one in Argungu.

He said isolation camps had been opened while 11 samples had been sent to Abuja for further testing, and if confirmed, the state government would request vaccines to prevent further spread.

The commissioner warned the public against self medication, saying people should immediately go to the nearest hospital for test whenever they are sick to confirm their status.

“People should avoid sleeping in overcrowded room. They should regularly wash their hands after going to the toilet. They should stop visiting the isolation camps and should ensure they wash their fruits before eating to avoid contacting meningitis,” he said.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir Idris had provided the sum of N30 million for the procurement of drugs and other consumables for the response activity to cushion the effect of the disease.