Meningitis kills 26 in Kebbi, 1 in Sokoto

A suspected cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak has killed 26 persons in Kebbi and one person in Sokoto State.

The Kebbi State Government on Tuesday said the deaths were recorded from suspected cases of the disease that broke out in three local government areas of the state.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Ismail Birnin Yauri, said 15 deaths were recorded in Gwandu, six in Jega, four in Aliero, and one death in Argungu local government areas of the state.

SPONSOR AD

He said a total of 248 suspected cases were reported, and 11 samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, for confirmation.

He said two sample results were negative, while the state is still awaiting results of the remaining nine samples.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the Malaria Control Centre in Birnin Kebbi, the commissioner said isolation camps have been opened in Jega, Aliero, and Gwandu.

He said in the last seven weeks, the state ministry of health was saddled with the unusual rise in the number of cases and characterised by symptoms like fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea, and sensitivity to light.

Kebbi State has experienced seasonal outbreaks of cerebrospinal meningitis since 2015, with a massive outbreak in previous years with 16 of its local governments affected. Aliero local government had about half of the cases of meningitis recorded.

The state government said it had embarked on mass vaccination campaigns in previous years against the disease with about two-thirds of the cases immunised.

Kebbi releases N30m to combat disease

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has released N30 million to combat the spread of the suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in four local government areas of the state.

The money, according to the state commissioner for health, was meant to procure drugs and other consumables for responsive activity to cushion the effect of the dreaded disease.

On measures put in place, the commissioner confirmed that drugs had been distributed alongside other commodities to the affected local government areas.

Sokoto urges vigilance against meningitis

Although the death in Sokoto State was not officially confirmed, a health officer from Sayyinna District in Tambuwal Local Government Area who sought anonymity confided in Daily Trust that one patient died of meningitis in their primary health centre.

He added that about 16 patients who had strokes due to the disease were brought to their clinic, but eight were treated and discharged.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Farouk Abubakar, on Tuesday, however, urged the people of the state to remain vigilant about the rising cases of meningitis, which have been identified in some local government areas.

He said some samples collected and sent to the laboratory for investigation by the ministry confirmed meningitis.

He also said the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health intervention to curb the spread of the disease.

He, therefore, urged the people to always take precautionary measures against the deadly disease.

These include seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility upon experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, or any unusual symptoms.

The commissioner advised people to ensure good personal and environmental hygiene, avoid overcrowded places, and ensure proper ventilation in homes and public spaces.

What is cerebrospinal meningitis?

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), also known as meningitis, occurs when there is an acute inflammation of the covering of the brain and the spinal cord.

The inflammation can be caused by infection with any of the following organisms: bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. Injuries and certain drugs can also cause such inflammation.

The most common signs and symptoms are fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, photophobia (pain on looking at bright lights), neck stiffness, and altered conscious levels.

The disease affects both adults and children, including babies and toddlers.

Burden of meningitis in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the countries within the ‘cerebrospinal meningitis belt.’

Over the years, the country has continued to record outbreaks of the disease, especially in the northern states.

Although the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has not declared a nationwide outbreak this year, Nigeria experiences outbreaks every year and also recorded cases and deaths from the disease in 2024.

According to the NCDC, as of November 2024, NCDC Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) killed a total of 361 across 24 states in one year.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said the deaths were recorded across 174 local government areas (LGAs) in 24 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He stated that between 2023 and 2024, Nigeria also recorded 4,915 suspected cases and 380 confirmed cases of cerebrospinal meningitis.

The NCDC DG said meningitis is an epidemic-prone disease with cases reported all year round in Nigeria, adding that, however, weather conditions like the dry season that comes with dust, winds, cold nights, and frequent upper respiratory tract infections increase the risk of infection, especially with crowding and poor ventilation.

He said the highest burden of meningitis in Nigeria occurs in the “Meningitis Belt,” which includes all 19 states in the Northern region, the FCT, and some southern states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Dr. Idris said meningitis vaccines (Men5CV-ACWYX) have been administered in Bauchi, Gombe, and Jigawa, covering 134 wards in the 13 LGAs.

He said the campaign targeted individuals aged 1-29 years, comprising 70% of the population.

He said, “Despite significant progress in surveillance, diagnostic capacity, and vaccination over the last few years, CSM remains a priority disease and an ever-present public health threat in Nigeria with annual outbreaks in high-burden states that present a challenge for people, health systems, economies, and communities.”

Experts outline measures to check spread

The Chief Consultant Epidemiologist at the Federal Teaching Hospital Birnin Kebbi and former state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Umar Kangiwa, said the government must take measures to tackle the seasonal outbreak of meningitis in the state.

He said the state government must take all preventive measures and sensitise the general population on the outbreak of meningitis as a matter of emergency.

He said, “Government must enlighten people on the mode of safety, such as avoiding overcrowded rooms coupled with the higher temperature.”

The medical expert said the government needs experts to identify the suspected cases and diagnose to confirm all suspected cases.

“Everybody within the chain—nurses, community health workers, health personnel, and others—should be well equipped on the signs and symptoms of meningitis,” he advised.

Dr. Kangiwa also maintained that the government should create isolation centres in the state hospitals to prevent and limit contact with the suspected cases, as well as stop the spread of the disease.

He said, “People must be educated on the water, environment, and personal hygiene. The economic implications of meningitis should be highlighted by the government. People must know that it can cause them blindness and deafness and can affect the pancreas of an infected person. When all these are done, the outbreak of meningitis will reduce drastically in the state.”

The Kebbi state commissioner for health also warned the public against self-medication. He said people should immediately go to the nearest hospital for a test whenever they are sick to confirm their status.

He said, “People should avoid sleeping in overcrowded rooms; they should regularly wash their hands after going to the toilet; they should stop visiting the isolation camps; and they should ensure they wash their fruits before eating to avoid contracting meningitis.”.

Another medical expert, Dr. Auwal Ahmed Musa, noted that, like in other parts of northern Nigeria, meningitis in Sokoto and Kebbi was primarily caused by bacterial infections, particularly Neisseria meningitidis.

According to him, the two states fall within the African Meningitis Belt, where outbreaks are common, especially during the dry season (November to May).

Dr. Musa, who is working with the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, however, listed some of the risk factors for the disease, which include climate change, overcrowding, low immunisation coverage, and poor health care access.

On the preventive measures, he suggested MenACWY and MenB vaccination; good hygiene practices; avoidance of overcrowded places during outbreaks; as well as early treatment of suspected cases.

He called on the governments of the two affected states to ensure rapid response and surveillance, a mass vaccination campaign against the disease, and intensify public awareness.

He also advised them to seek help from the World Health Organisation (WHO), CDC, and other health organisations for resources and technical expertise and to also improve the living conditions of the citizenry, among others.

‘Vaccine key to preventing meningitis outbreak’

A medical doctor at the Kebbi State General Hospital, Dr. Suleiman Aminu, said only an effective surveillance system and mass vaccination with polyvalent vaccines containing serogroup C will prevent future occurrences.

He said, “Kebbi can do a lot to reduce the number of cases of meningitis being recorded seasonally in the state. Just as I said earlier, an effective surveillance system and mass vaccination with polyvalent vaccines can do a lot to reduce the cases,” he said.

Also, NCDC said the disease is very largely vaccine preventable and advised people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.

While saying early recognition saves lives, it advised the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms.

“Visit a healthcare facility immediately if you notice any meningitis-associated signs and symptoms,” it advised.

By Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Ojoma Akor (Abuja) & Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto)