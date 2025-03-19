Meningitis: Death toll rises to 55 in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government says the death toll in the outbreak of meningitis in the state has risen to 55 with 25 deaths in Gwandu, 16 in Jega and 14 deaths recorded in Aliero Local Government Area of the state.

While confirming the outbreak of the disease in the state to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Nuhu Koko, said a total of 653 suspected cases had been recorded in five local government areas of Aliero, Jega, Gwandu, Birnin Kebbi and Bunza.

He said, “From the samples sent and confirmation from the reference centre, the state now knows it is dealing with cases of meningitis.”

SPONSOR AD

He added that 17 samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for confirmation out of which 5 samples returned negative and 5 were positive with Aliero recording 3 cases, Gwandu 1 and Jega 1.

Dr Koko said, “All the five positive case patients were treated and discharged alive while 7 samples result are pending in NRL Abuja.”

He explained that 3,000 doses of CSM vaccines were received from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and were distributed across the 3 LGAs with high burden of the reported cases.

The permanent secretary said isolation centres had been set up in collaboration with MS in Gwandu, Jega and Aliero with mattresses, drugs and other consumables provided to the affected local governments.

“The health team has embarked on advocacy visit to stakeholders in the state and partners such as WHO, MSF, UNICEF and others,” he said.