In the Netflix docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the director of the film doesn’t paint the best picture of Thomas Markle. Meghan’s father is accused of accepting money for speaking to the press and revealing details about his estranged daughter. Meghan also reveals she never got along with her two siblings either, Samantha and Thomas Jr.

As a response, all three of them have given interviews for a new documentary and they are threatening to release never-before-seen footage of Meghan. They have banded together to smear the Duchess in this new documentary but it is not known if they were paid to do so. However, it’s highly likely they did accept money to agree on this, marca.com reports.

Despite her family’s constant efforts to hurt her, Meghan Markle already knows that the only family she can rely on are Prince Harry and her two children. She can’t really prevent her father and siblings to speak up against her, regardless of what they say. This new documentary is currently being produced in Australia’s Channel 7, it aims to completely change the narrative and give Meghan’s family a voice.

The new trailer shows Thomas Sr. talking about trying to make amends with Meghan but still speaking up against her in this documentary that was shown as part of 7NEWS Australia Spotlight special dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Channel 7 from Australia, this documentary is set to be released on May 5, which is a day before King Charles III’s coronation. It will surely create some sort of expectation that will help everybody who despises Meghan Markle to feed their anger towards her even further. In Britain, Royal Family sympathizers are eagerly waiting for this documentary to be released as soon as possible. This effort is very similar to the author who is selling copies of Prince Harry’s memoir near Buckingham Palace with Afghan blood splattered on each copy as a way to remind people he killed people during the war in Afghanistan.