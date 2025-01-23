Mega abattoir project to boost Nigeria’s meat processing capacity

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has said that the construction of the ABIS Group Livestock Processing Facility in the Federal Capital Territory will not only boost the nation’s meat processing capacity but also livestock knowledge acquisition in the country.

The facility, when completed, will upscale the group’s investment in meat processing in addition to the Lagos facility, which processes 200 cattle daily, 15,000 poultry birds, and 100 tons of fish.

The state-of-the-art, fully automated Idu plant, upon completion, will process 1,000 cattle, 400–600 tons of poultry, 2,000 goats and rams, 1,000 tons of fish, and 10–15 tons of sausages daily.

SPONSOR AD

The $30 million investment is projected to create 1,000 direct jobs and over 20,000 indirect jobs across the livestock value chain.

Speaking during his inspection of the ABIS Group Livestock Processing Facility construction site in the Idu area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the minister said the shortage of skilled personnel in livestock management will soon be bridged.

Maiha opined that the establishment of a training institute by ABIS Group would address this gap and significantly contribute to the sector’s growth.

He stated that proper and adequate training in livestock development will enhance food security and create more job opportunities, especially for the teeming youth.

“The establishment of a training institute by ABIS Group will equip Nigerians with the necessary skills to manage livestock effectively, enhancing food security and creating jobs,” the minister said.

He assured ABIS Group of the ministry’s unwavering support to ensure the institute produces world-class professionals in livestock development.

Commending the resilience and dedication of the ABIS Group, Maiha pledged the ministry’s partnership to help realise the Group’s vision of redefining livestock processing in Nigeria, reiterating that the livestock sector holds immense potential for job creation and economic growth.

The founder/chairman, ABIS Group, Ambassador Emmanuel Nelson Usman, explained that ABIS Group is driven by a vision to redefine livestock processing through innovation sustainability and excellence.

Giving the breakdown of the group’s investment, he said many direct and indirect jobs would be created that will contribute significantly to economic growth and food security.

The founder called for the assistance and intervention of the minister in areas such as facilitating the accelerated clearing of critical containers arriving at Nigerian ports within 10 days and partnering to establish the ABIS Livestock Academy as a centre of excellence to enhance technical capacity in the livestock sector.