Meet Orire Agbaje, UI Student who is Presidential Tax C’ttee member

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the Presidential Villa. The committee comprising tax experts…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the Presidential Villa.

The committee comprising tax experts and key private sector stakeholders is saddled with the responsibility of harmonising taxes in the country to boost revenue.

However, one interesting thing that caught the eyes of Nigerians is the inclusion of Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan, in the committee.

Checks by Daily Trust show that Agbaje has a strong interest in tax policy and will be working closely with Taiwo Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who chairs the committee.

She is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and holds an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualification.

Agbaje is one of the few talented young Nigerians selected for the 2023 Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholars Programme.

In her LinkedIn details, Agbaje described her passion for “crunching digits” as the reason she considered studying accounting and taxation.

“My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which I’m learning on,” she wrote.

The committee has been mandated by the President to address the challenges faced by Nigeria in the areas of fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

It has a one-year window to deliver quick reforms that can be implemented within 30 days, as well as critical reform measures that should be recommended within six months.

