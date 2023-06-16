Meet Hauwa Manga (Meetarhdoll), Nigerian Model and Social Media Influencer

Hauwa Manga, popularly known as Meetarhdoll, is an inspiring and influential figure in Nigeria’s fashion, modeling, and social media industry. As a successful model, fashion…

Hauwa Manga, popularly known as Meetarhdoll, is an inspiring and influential figure in Nigeria’s fashion, modeling, and social media industry. As a successful model, fashion influencer, and businesswoman, Hauwa has made a name for herself by staying true to her unique perspective and voice.

Born in Kaduna, Nigeria, on June 26, 2000, Hauwa grew up in a Fulani family from Adamawa State. She attended Clara School for Nursery and Primary Education, Imperial School for Junior Secondary Education, and Beijing International School for Senior Secondary Education. Hauwa then studied Mass Communication at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

From a young age, Hauwa had a passion for modeling. She began her career by working with Asmahan Enterprise in 2015 and later gained wider recognition as a fashion, social media, and brand influencer in 2018. Hauwa founded her own company, LA ROUGE, in 2019, which has become a leading fashion and beauty brand in Nigeria.

What sets Hauwa apart from other influencers and models in the industry is her unique perspective and unwavering commitment to authenticity. She believes in expressing herself through her fashion and lifestyle choices while creating content that is visually stunning, inspiring, and relatable to her audience. Hauwa’s followers trust her recommendations, and she is committed to promoting only products and brands that align with her values and beliefs.

Hauwa has collaborated with top brands such as Asmahan Enterprise, Badasky Fashion House, Tuareg Skin Care, and Max Multispeciality and beauty clinic. She hosts a social media eating competition famously known as ‘Eat Fast’ and also a ‘Sing It’ competition. She has also signed successful brand deals in recent years, establishing herself as a leading brand influencer in Nigeria.

In addition to her work in the fashion and beauty industries, Hauwa is passionate about using her platform and influence to advocate for important causes and issues. By leveraging her reach, engaging her audience, collaborating with organizations, and leading by example, she strives to raise awareness, drive change, and contribute to a better world.

Hauwa has exciting upcoming projects, including the Meetarhdoll Exhibition and a Magazine Launch. As an influencer, brand influencer, and fashion model, her ultimate goal is to inspire and empower others through her work. She embodies principles such as authenticity, self-expression, body positivity, self-acceptance, fashion as empowerment, diversity, and inclusion, encouraging personal growth, positive impact, and social responsibility.

Hauwa Manga (Meetarhdoll) is a true inspiration to young women in Nigeria and beyond. Her passion for creativity, authenticity, and making a positive impact is what sets her apart in the industry, and her future is sure to be bright and full of success.

