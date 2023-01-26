Meet eminent panelists at 20th Daily Trust Dialogue

Four eminent Nigerians will today analyze the campaign promises of top contenders for the presidency in the 2023 general elections at the 20th Daily Trust…

Four eminent Nigerians will today analyze the campaign promises of top contenders for the presidency in the 2023 general elections at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue.

The event being hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Gwarinmpa, Abuja, is organised by the Media Trust Limited, owners of Daily Trust and Trust Television.

The four panelists will discuss the theme “Interrogating the 2023 Presidential Agenda.”

PHOTOS: 20th Daily Trust Dialogue kicks off in Abuja

MACBAN kicks over killing of pastorialists, demands justice

The panelists are a member of the Board of the Centre for Democracy and Development, Mr Jibrin Ibrahim; a foremost entrepreneur and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Mrs Ibukunoluwa Awosika; a human capacity development specialist and scion of the Enahoro family, Dr Eugene Enahoro; and a lecturer in Analysis of Business Problems at the Lagos Business School, Dr Yetunde Anibaba.

The event is broadcast live by Trust TV on StarTimes Channel 164; NigComSat’s Free TV; Moreplex 715; ArabSat Badr Sat7; AVO TV; and LIMEX World TV, as well as on YouTube and other social media platforms.