Medvedev into first quarterfinal of 2025 in Marseille

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev reached his first quarterfinal of 2025 in Marseille on Thursday as China’s Zhang Zhizhen stunned fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Eighth-ranked Medvedev defeated French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-4 in a repeat of the 2021 final, which Medvedev also won.

Medvedev, playing in Marseille on a wild card after second round exits at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam, is seeking his first title since Rome in 2023.

He will next play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or French player Hugo Grenier for a place in the semifinals.