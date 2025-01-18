Medical Team Rescues Abandoned Almajiri in Yobe

The medical team of the Madakin Gudi Foundation has rescued a sick Almajiri child who was abandoned in Yobe state.

Hamza Sadiq, a fourteen-year-old Almajiri pupil of Tsangayar Malam Ilu in Yusufari Community, was in critical health condition resulting from Typhoid Perforation for over a month.

The medical experts of the Foundation who are on outreach met the boy when he was brought to Yusufari General Hospital by a good Samaritan Malam Nuhu Musa.

The lead Doctor, MK Abdullahi, told newsmen that Hamza was brought to the Hospital on a day a Team of Medical Experts mobilized by the Madakin Gudi Foundation was on Free Medical Outreach in Yusufari which is part of the team’s state-wide Free Treatment Exercise.

According to him, immediately after seeing the patient, he diagnosed him and rectified the problem after which the Doctor referred the Boy to Specialists Hospital, Gashua.

He said Hamza was brought to the Hospital and went into surgery which is now successful and is getting well.

He said a few days later, a team of officials from the Foundation led by Malam Hassan Kaku revisited Hamza .

He added that the good news obtained after the visit was that Hamza’s health had improved significantly.

In appreciation, a relative of the boy, Malam Sadiq Mohammed said, “If not because of the intervention, Hamza’s health might have taken a worse turn.”