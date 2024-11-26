Medical outreach turns awry in Abia as many hospitalised

Many people have been hospitalised in various facilities following a free medical outreach in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Ogbonnaya Uche, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Umuahia.

He attributed the hospitalisations to suspected adverse drug reactions and assured the public that healthcare personnel were working diligently to stabilize and treat those affected.

“The ministry is deeply concerned by the consequences of unauthorised outreach. Residents should exercise caution regarding organisers of unapproved healthcare events,” the commissioner stated.

The statement revealed that the organisers of the outreach had failed to obtain necessary approvals from the ministry.

It warned that such unauthorised events would henceforth attract prosecution to prevent future occurrences.

The state government emphasised its commitment to residents’ healthcare and encouraged those interested in partnering in the health sector to seek proper approval from the ministry.