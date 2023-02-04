MediaTrustDebate: Kano most backward in education in Nigeria – PDP’s Abacha

Gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, Muhammad Sani Abacha, has described Kano as the most backward state in education in Nigeria.…

Abacha said this in his introductory remarks at the ongoing Media Trust Debate in Kano.

He said if elected, he would focus on reviving the educational sector to ensure a great future for the leaders of tomorrow.

He further stated that he would also pay attention to Agriculture, saying through the sector Kano cam sustain itself without relying on federal allocation.

“The state is the most backward in education. But when we get the opportunity we will focus our attention there to have a better children for our children.”

On generating revenue to run government, Abacha said, “The important part is how to work outside the box. You have to create a value chain that gives you what you need. Our people are very good at commerce but the truth is we need to do something different unique and beneficial for our people.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Malam Naziru Mikailu, Group Executive Director, Digital and Editorial, said the company decided to bring together those who are seeking votes to tell the people the plans they have for them.

He described the debate as an avenue for residents to interact with politician.

“Politicians make so many promises at campaign rallies, but it’s at gatherings like this that they get feedbacks,” he said.

Malam Mikailu also explained why four candidates were invited to the debate.

“There are four candidates in this debate, but we know more than four are contesting this election. We do not mean to prevent anyone from reaching out to the people through this platform, but we settled for this number because of what data shows nationally.

“We have no other interest to protect but that of the public. The right to vote and be voted for as enshrined in the constitution must be respected, so we have utmost regard for all the candidates in the election and could have brought everyone under a roof if we could. However, circumstances did not allow that,” he said.