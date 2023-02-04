MediaTrustDebate: Don’t throw blind punches, Gawuna tells other guber candidates

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has told other candidates not to throw blind punches at…

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has told other candidates not to throw blind punches at the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led administration.

He said this at the ongoing Media Trust gubernatorial debate in Kano, organized for four leading governorship candidates in the state.

The candidates are Muhammad Sani Abacha of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party and Engr. Bashir Ishak Bashir of the Labour Party

“The shops are owned by private people. Private partners also built the shop. Who said there are no roads in Kwari market? There are roads, there are fire stations and a mosque.

“My brothers should not throw blind punches. They should not listen to the radio but go and check. He will find the roads that have been done, with streetlights and gates,” Gawuna said.

The debate, organized for the candidates to address the general public on their manifestos, is holding at the Bayero University Kano (BUK).