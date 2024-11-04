mediaReach OMD discusses shifts in Marketing, Communication at advertising confab

mediaReach OMD, the premier media agency in West Africa, has concluded plans to launch the OMD Red Room at the National Advertising Conference 2024, scheduled for November 13th to 15th at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

It said in a statement that the Red Room will function as a dynamic hub for transformative discussions, uniting leading marketing and business professionals to engage with the evolving landscape of marketing and the technologies that are driving these changes.

The theme of the Red Room, the statement said, is “Discussing The Shifts in Marketing and Communication,” saying it “underscores our commitment to examining the dynamic changes and emerging trends that are reshaping the industry.

According to the statement, key Topics to be Covered include Emerging Trends & Smart Application of Technology in Marketing and Content & Culture in Shaping Consumer Perception and Driving Brand Growth

In addition to the Red Room, mediaReach OMD will also unveil the latest edition of the Media Facts Book.

“Supported by mediaLab, our dedicated Research and Analytics unit, the Media Facts Book, published in English & French language, provides accurate media intelligence and comprehensive insights across 23 West & Central African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and Benin. It remains an invaluable asset for media practitioners and companies navigating strategic expansions in the region.

“This groundbreaking initiative reinforces mediaReach OMD’s position as a thought leader and a transformative force in the media and advertising industry, highlighting our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic insights,” the statement said.