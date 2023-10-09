Media Trust Is Hiring

Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust, Aminiya, Trust TV, Trust Radio, and Digital Trust, is hiring video editors, graphics designers and digital marketing specialists.…

Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust, Aminiya, Trust TV, Trust Radio, and Digital Trust, is hiring video editors, graphics designers and digital marketing specialists.

The Video Editor, Graphics Designer, YouTube manager and Digital Marketing roles are designed to support the successful execution of the proposed Digital Trust YouTube channel project across its three verticals: Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle; Travel and Exploration; and Starters Connect. The team will work together to create engaging and informative content while meeting the specified KPIs

Role: Video Editor

Responsibilities:

Video Editing: Edit raw video footage to create high-quality, engaging, and visually appealing content for the YouTube channel. Ensure videos align with the channel’s style and branding.

Graphics and Animation: Incorporate visually appealing graphics, animations, and effects to enhance the educational value and overall quality of the videos.

Collaboration: Work closely with the content producers to understand the vision for each video and collaborate on creative ideas and concepts.

Post-Production: Manage post-production tasks, including color correction, audio enhancement, and video rendering, to deliver polished and professional content.

Quality Control: Ensure that the videos meet the highest standards of video and audio quality, adhering to industry best practices.

Timely Delivery: Meet deadlines for video editing and post-production, ensuring that content is ready for scheduled uploads.

Feedback Incorporation: Actively incorporate feedback from content producers and the audience to continuously improve video quality and content.

Stay Updated: Keep up-to-date with the latest video editing software, techniques, and trends to enhance the visual appeal of the channel.

Asset Management: Organize and maintain a library of video assets, including graphics, animations, and stock footage.

Role: Graphics Designer

Responsibilities:

Graphic Design: Create visually appealing graphics, banners, thumbnails, and promotional materials for YouTube channel videos, ensuring they are consistent with the channel’s branding.

Animation: Design animations and motion graphics to enhance the educational and entertainment value of the videos.

Thumbnail Design: Design eye-catching and click-worthy video thumbnails that entice viewers to click and watch the content.

Collaboration: Collaborate with the video editor and content producers to align graphics with the video’s content and messaging.

Branding: Ensure that all visual elements, including logos and watermarks, are consistent with the channel’s branding guidelines.

Creative Concepting: Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate creative ideas for graphics and animations that engage the audience.

Feedback Integration: Incorporate feedback from content producers and the audience to make improvements and adjustments to graphics and animations.

Compliance: Ensure that all graphics and animations comply with copyright and intellectual property rights.

Role: Digital Marketer

The Digital Marketer plays a crucial role in driving traffic, engagement, and growth for the YouTube project, helping to achieve the specified KPIs and maximize the project’s reach and revenue.

Responsibilities:

Digital Strategy: Develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy tailored to each vertical of the YouTube project: Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle; Travel and Exploration; and Starters Connect.

Audience Analysis: Conduct in-depth audience research to understand the target demographics, preferences, and behaviors of viewers within each vertical.

Content Promotion: Strategically promote YouTube channel content across various digital channels, including social media platforms, email marketing, and online communities.

SEO Optimization: Implement SEO strategies to improve the visibility and discoverability of YouTube videos and the channel itself. This includes optimizing video titles, descriptions, and tags.

Paid Advertising: Manage paid advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads and social media to increase channel visibility, reach, and subscriber acquisition.

Analytics and Insights: Utilize analytics tools to track the performance of videos and channel growth. Analyze data to make data-driven decisions and optimize marketing efforts.

Engagement Strategies: Develop engagement strategies to increase likes, shares, comments, and overall viewer interaction with the channel’s content.

Community Building: Foster an active and engaged community around the YouTube channel by responding to comments, questions, and feedback promptly and positively.

Collaborations: Identify and initiate collaborations with other YouTube channels, influencers, and relevant partners to expand the channel’s reach and audience.

Branding and Consistency: Ensure that the channel’s branding and messaging are consistent across all digital marketing channels.

Monetization Strategies: Work towards achieving the project’s monetization goals, including revenue from affiliate marketing, sponsored content, and YouTube ads.

Job Title: YouTube Manager

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated YouTube Manager to join our team. As the YouTube Manager, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing our YouTube channel to drive engagement, viewership, and overall growth. You will play a crucial role in expanding our online presence and increasing our subscriber base. This is an exciting opportunity to work in the dynamic field of online video content and be a part of a fast-growing media company.

Responsibilities:

Channel Management:

Develop and execute strategies to increase subscribers, views, and engagement on the YouTube channel.

Plan, schedule, and upload videos in alignment with the content strategy and target audience.

Optimize video metadata, titles, descriptions, tags, and thumbnails to improve discoverability and search rankings.

Monitor comments, respond to inquiries, and engage with the community to foster a positive and interactive environment.

Collaborate with content creators, producers, and editors to ensure high-quality videos are produced and delivered on time.

Content Optimization:

Conduct research and analysis to identify trending topics, keywords, and video formats to capitalize on.

Implement SEO strategies to improve organic reach and maximize video visibility.

Monitor analytics, track performance metrics, and generate reports to measure the effectiveness of content and campaigns.

Identify opportunities for content improvement, recommend A/B testing, and iterate on successful formats.

Audience Development:

Implement growth strategies to increase channel subscribers, views, and watch time.

Collaborate with social media and marketing teams to cross-promote YouTube content on various platforms.

Leverage data-driven insights to identify target audience segments and tailor content accordingly.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and YouTube algorithm changes to adapt strategies and best practices.

Monetization and Partnerships:

Explore monetization opportunities through ad revenue, brand partnerships, sponsorships, and merchandise.

Build relationships with relevant influencers, YouTubers, and potential partners to expand the channel’s reach.

Negotiate and manage collaborations, ensuring deliverables are met and partnerships are mutually beneficial.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, media, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience managing and growing YouTube channels, preferably in the media or entertainment industry.

Strong understanding of YouTube algorithms, SEO, and best practices for content optimization.

Proficiency in video editing tools/software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) is a plus.

Familiarity with analytics platforms (e.g., YouTube Analytics, Google Analytics) to track performance and generate insights.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage and interact with a diverse audience.

Creative mindset with the ability to think outside the box and adapt to changing trends.

Strong organizational and time management skills to meet deadlines and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Passion for digital media, online video content, and staying up-to-date with the latest industry developments.

If you are a self-driven individual who thrives in a fast-paced and collaborative environment, with a passion for YouTube and online media, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume, along with any relevant links to your YouTube channel or previous work, for consideration.

