Media Trust Debate: Bashir, UK trained engineer eyeing Kano guber seat

Bashir Ishaq Bashir is the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano State tha will feature alongside his counterparts in the 2023 Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate in Kano.

The debate will be held at Bayero University, Kano Hall on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Below are things to know about Bashir Ishaq Bashir:

Birth

Born in Kano on August 2, 1968, Bashir is a United Kingdom-trained engineer and of a humble lineage of Islamic scholars and merchants.

His mother, Hajiya Rabi’ah, is the daughter of the famous Islamic Scholar Liman Zahraddeen (Liman Zara).

Both his father, Muhammad Bashiru Alkalin Jahun and his grandfather Alkalin Sumaila Isyaku, were Shariah court judges.

Education

Immediately after graduating from primary school, Bashir was enrolled in Bagauda Technical College.

After passing his City and guilds of London institute, Bashir moved to the University of Salford, Manchester, UK, where he studied Mechanical Engineering, and later obtained a masters degree in Gas Engineering and Management from the same university.

He also holds a postgraduate diploma in Financial Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Experience

Bashir has vast experience in the oil and gas sector. He was trained as an Exxon-Mobil Lubricants Engineer at The Exxon Chemicals Training Center Abingdon, United Kingdom.

Bashir was at various times the Production Manager of the largest and most modern lubricant blending plant in Africa, producing various grades of synthetic and conventional industrial and automotive lubricants for domestic consumption and exports.

He is also a certified aviation fuel manager trained by Flightline, UK, in the production, distribution, storage, and plane refueling of contaminant-free Jet A1.

He managed the technical team that fueled local and international Airlines including Nigeria Airways, Chanchangi, Bellview, British Airways, Lufthansa and Airforce One during former US President J.W. Bush’s visit to Nigeria in 2002.

Bashir was the team leader in the design, construction and laying of the first ever indigenous Natural Gas Pipeline; second only to the famous Engr O. O in the then Gaslink; a subsidiary of Unipetrol Nig. Plc.

At Oando PLC, he led importation, shipping, and commercial and logistic activities of various grades of bitumen to construction companies all over Nigeria.

Bashir was also part of the conceptual design of the NIPP power plants of Omotosho and Papalanto and is the single prime mover of the Kaduna 84mw dual fuel power plant currently at financial closure.

Entrepreneur

Bashir is a serial entrepreneur with ventures in gas pipeline design and construction, civil engineering construction, Hospitality, education and agriculture.

Professional bodies’ membership

Bashir is a member of various professional bodies which include The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), The International Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers, (IGem), UK, the Energy Institute UK, the International Institute of Risk Management.

CPC financier

Bashir was at one time a financial supporter of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

He was also the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) in Kano State during the 2015 general elections.