Media Trust Debate: Abacha, Kano politician seeking to achieve gov’ship ambition after 3 attempts

Mohammed Sani Abacha is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State that will feature alongside his counterparts in the 2023 Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate in Kano.

The debate will be held at Bayero University, Kano Hall on Saturday (today).

Below are things to know about him:

Birth and Education

Mohammed Sani Abacha was born in Kano on September 4, 1967. He is the eldest surviving son of the former military ruler of Nigeria, General Sani Abacha and and his wife Maryam Abacha.

Mohammed Sani Abacha attended University of Miaduguri and later attended Nigeria Military School, Zaria.

Business

Mohammed Sani Abacha is an entrepreneur. He is the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Selcon International Limited.

Political Career

In 2013, Mohammed Abacha defected from the defunct Congress For Progressive Change (CPC) to PDP.

In 2011, he was denied the CPC’s governorship ticket after he won the primary election of the party.

In 2015, Mohammed Abacha contested for Kano governorship election under Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) but lost to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress.

In 2015, he picked the PDP nomination forms for the Kano governorship election, but stepped down on the eve of the governorship primaries.

Struggle for PDP ticket

On December 22, 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano affirmed Mohammad Sani Abacha as the Kano PDP governorship candidate.

The judgement nullified the primary election that produced Sadik Aminu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate. Mohammad Sani Abacha and Sadik Aminu Wali, a son of a former Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Bashir Wali, had locked horns in legal battle over the party’s governorship ticket.