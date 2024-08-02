Media practitioners, others trained in storytelling

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Daily Trust
    By Hussaini Garba Mohammed

Dozens of journalists, writers, authors, and other media practitioners have been trained in storytelling at an event organised by The Scoop Storytelling Initiative.

The two-day workshop, held in Abuja, aimed to build their capacity to tell the stories of people and communities that are often underreported.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Zainab Bala, the executive director of The Scoop Storytelling Initiative, shared her motivation for becoming a professional storyteller.

She recounted her experience as a TV reporter, where a story about a young boy cleaning car windshields at traffic stops sparked her passion for storytelling.

“It is through stories that we connect and share experiences, and learn from each other’s experiences,” she said.

Bala emphasised the importance of storytelling in human communication and culture, noting that the workshop’s goal was to encourage participants to report on the untold stories of individuals who matter within their communities.

The event provided an opportunity for participants to connect with fellow storytellers and enhance their skills in conveying impactful narratives, she added. 

 

