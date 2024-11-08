Media owners, editors, urge Tinubu to save industry

Media stakeholders appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the severe economic challenges facing Nigeria’s media industry.

They spoke at the All Nigerian Editors Conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Thursday.

Themed “Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country,” the conference brought together publishers, editors, and other media stakeholders who discussed the rising costs and operational constraints threatening the industry’s sustainability.

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) President, Eze Anaba, said the scarcity of resource materials, such as newsprint and broadcasting resources, presents one of the biggest obstacles.

He said media outlets are struggling to adapt to digital trends while staying financially viable.

“The biggest threat to media survival today is the availability of resource materials,” Eze stated, urging the government to fulfil its promise to help alleviate the industry’s burden.

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of the conference and publisher of Thisday and Arise Television, expressed cautious optimism, acknowledging the nation’s economic reforms.

He emphasised that these reforms must prioritize the well-being of the vulnerable and support sectors like the media that uphold democracy.

Mr Sam Amuka, the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, painted a stark picture of the media business climate, noting the unsustainable cost of newsprint, which has surged from N600,000 to over N2 million in two years.

“Every day we publish a hardcopy newspaper, we lose money,” he said, calling for government support to sustain print journalism.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris highlighted the essential role of the media in shaping public perception and fostering national development.

Tinubu, in his message, urged media professionals to adhere to factual reporting and uphold integrity, underscoring the media’s role in informing the public and strengthening democracy.