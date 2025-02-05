Mechanics union to train 5,000 artisans on CNG conversion

The Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians of Nigeria (AUOMMATON) has revealed plans to train no fewer than 5,000 artisans on the conversion of petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) starting from the Federal Capital Territory and gradually to other states.

National president of the union, Dr Oseni Suleiman, made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “The union will soon commence the training of 5,000 artisans on conversion from Petrol Energy to Compressed Natural Gass (CNG). This is in addition to the free training received in the last one year three months by 100 artisans with support from the federal government, FCT minister, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), and the National Automotive Design Development Council (NADDC).’’