MDCAN kicks as UNIZIK Appoints VC

The Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, led by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, has appointed Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh as the seventh substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

The appointment comes amid contention of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN), UNIZIK chapter, that it violates a valid court order.

Professor Odoh, a specialist in Geophysics, is from the Department of Applied Geophysics within the Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University.

Announcing the appointment on Tuesday in the Council Chambers, Amb. Mbadiwe noted that Professor Odoh was selected from 18 applicants based on his significant experience in university teaching, research, and administration.

While handing over the appointment letter, Amb. Mbadiwe stated that the appointment aligns with the provisions of Section 4 of the First Schedule of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Act CAP 139, LFN 2004, as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2007.

“Your appointment is for a period of five years, effective Tuesday, 29th October 2024. The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities,” the letter read.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Odoh expressed gratitude to the Governing Council and the Vice Chancellor’s Selection Team for entrusting him with this significant role. He vowed to work diligently to enhance the university in various areas.

“I am the first alumnus of this university to be appointed to this position. I hold all my degrees from here, so I understand our challenges. Let me assure everyone, I know there are prejudices and concerns, but you will judge me by my performance, not hearsay. I will serve you well, and our university will progress,” he said.

Reacting, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter rejected the appointment.

Secretary of the MDCAN UNIZIK chapter, Dr Sunday Oriji, told Daily Trust that they had approached the court to challenge the appointment process, and the court had ordered the suspension of the election pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“They appointed their candidate in a hotel in Awka, specifically at a venue called MAXBE HOTEL.”

“We commenced legal action on Friday, and the appointment was in violation of a court order because the court had instructed them to stop. They went ahead and made the appointment in total disrespect of a valid court order,” he stated.

Professor Odoh was born on 5th August 1975. He hails from Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi State.

He was a member of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) Senate from 2010 to 2014 and served as Special Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor (Academic Matters I) and Coordinator of the UTME Exercise from June to October 2014.

Odoh was appointed as a professor at the Federal University Gusau in 2015.

He has also served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Ebonyi State and has over 120 research publications in reputable international journals, e-books, and monographs.

He returned to Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 2019 after resigning as Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government.

He has been a Board Member of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Confucius Institute and a member of the Admission and Examination Monitoring Committee.

He also served as Director of the Center for Water Resources Capacity Building Network for the Southeast Zone from August 2010 to October 2014 and as Coordinator of the UNIZIK Seismic Observatory Station during the same period.