MDAs, schools budget N96bn for sporting activities in 2025

Across the federation, ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), as well as federal government-owned schools and institutes, have budgeted N96, 600, 589,355 in total for sporting activities for 2025.

These budgetary allocations are part of President Bola Tinubu’s N47.90 trillion budget of restoration presented to the joint session of the 10th National Assembly recently.

The defunct Sports Ministry, now taken over by the National Sports Commission, budgeted N90,671,576,081 —a sum meant to invigorate grassroots sports, develop state-of-the-art facilities, and put Nigeria on the global sporting map.

The Nigeria Football Federation budgeted N2, 395, 167, 011billion, and the Nigeria Institute for Sports budgeted N1, 880, 263,233billion.

The State House Sports Club allocated N12,815,481 for sports equipment just as the Defence Ministry budgeted N4,200,000 for its Sports Week and N380,000,000 for the completion of the National Defence College Sports Complex, paired with a swimming pool.

The Information Ministry took a creative turn, planning to spend N17,500,000 on sports equipment and occupational health systems, while the Nigeria Immigration Service allocated N69,961,920 for a pavilion and sports complex.

Not to be outdone, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps budgeted N39,417, 104 for renovating and upgrading an indoor sports complex in Abuja.

Similarly, the Federal University of Agriculture, Adamawa, promised a state-of-the-art sports complex for N30,000,000, while the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, will be embarking on constructing a sports complex with a modest N147,572,480.

The Federal College of Education, Ebonyi State, announced plans for a modern sports complex costing N200,000,000.

Scientific and industrial bodies also entered the sporting realm with the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology in Zaria budgeting N33,750,000 to “green synthesize adipic acid for pilot production of bio-nylon for sports textiles,” while the Petroleum Training Institute, with N88,366,045, plans to construct a hostel and sports facilities at its Osubi Campus.

Across secondary schools and colleges, sports pavilions and arenas will be springing up according to budgetary allocations. The Federal Government Girls’ College Abaji allocated N100,000,000 for a sports pavilion complex, while the Federal Government College Potiskum budgeted N30,000,000 for a sports arena.

Meanwhile, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital took a surprising turn, budgeting a lump sum of N500,000,000 for renovating staff quarters, upgrading a pharmacy department, and developing a sports center.