McTominay’s magic as Man United roar back to winning ways

Manchester United produced an incredible late turnaround to beat Brentford 2-1 thanks to two stoppage-time goals from super sub Scott McTominay.

The midfielder was brought on by Erik ten Hag in the 87th minute, with the hosts trailing 1-0 and heading for a third home Premier League defeat in a row. McTominay repaid the faith by scoring in the third and seventh minutes of time added on.

For a large majority of the contest, Man Utd had struggled to break down a resolute Brentford side.

They had fallen behind for a fourth consecutive Premier League match through Mathias Jensen.

A series of errors began with Casemiro giving the ball away, before diving into an unsuccessful tackle. Brentford crossed in a ball that Victor Lindelof failed to clear. The ball broke to Yoane Wissa, who passed to Jensen, whose low strike went under the right hand of Andre Onana.

The closest United came to a goal in the second half was through Bruno Fernandes’ long-range effort, which was beaten away by Thomas Strakosha, making his Premier League debut.

Brentford came close on a few occasions to a second firstly through Neal Maupay and then Christian Norgaard. Maupay saw his long-range strike tipped over by Onana, who then tipped over Norgaard’s header from a corner

Man Utd saw an equalising own goal overturned by VAR for offside in the 89th minute, but when hope looked all lost, redemption came through McTominay.

The substitute showed excellent composure to control the ball and find the bottom corner to bring United level.

And four minutes later, he headed in from close range after Harry Maguire had flicked the ball on.

A much-needed win for Ten Hag moves them up to ninth, while Brentford, who extend their winless run to six matches, stay 14th.

