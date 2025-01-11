Mbata’s emergence as OHANAEZE president shows Igbos are united – Ideato rep

Member representing Ideato North/South of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his emergence as the new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Azuta-Mbata, a former Senator who represented Rivers East Senatorial District, emerged during the selection of new executives for the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, held at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu, on Friday.

Consequently, Ugochinyere said emergence of Mbata from Rivers State as OHANAEZE president have shown that Igbos were one united indivisible people anywhere they belong across the country and beyond.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) in a statement he personally signed urged the new president to lead Igbos to a new economic dawn.

“I heartily congratulate and identified with Distinguished Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his emergence as the new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“His (Azuta-Mbata) emergence a President though from South- South geopolitical zone, other than the South-east is a testimony and affirmation of the fact that Igbos are one united and indivisible people devoid of regional colouration.

“I am convinced beyond resealable doubt that as a former lawmaker of the National Assembly Red Chamber, the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has impeccable credentials and requisite credentials to steer the affairs of the prominent Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“I therefore, appealed to Senator John Azuta-Mbata to deploy his wealth of experience and political cum leadership acumen to lead the Igbo race to a new economic dawn; fostering unity and peace.

“Accept, Distinguished, on behalf of the good people of Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State who I represent, the assurances of our support to enable you succeed in this critical role you have assumed for the unity, peace and prosperity of Igbo race.”