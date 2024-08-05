Mbah, Umahi laud S/East for shunning protests

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, have lauded the residents of the South-East for shunning the nationwide protests. They…

They spoke yesterday during an inspection tour of various road projects by the federal government and the Enugu State Government on the Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Abakaliki and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways.

They said by shunning the protests, the residents prevented needless loss of lives, businesses and property, while also reposing confidence in the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We want to continue to call on our people to go about their business and know that if they destroy our assets, we are still going to use the wealth of our common patrimony to fix those assets. So, we must remain focused and continue to do our work,” Mbah said.

Umahi said: “We’ve been excluded from governance and development in the past. But now, you can see infrastructural developments in South-East. So, why should we protest against a man who has given to us what was never given to us before?”