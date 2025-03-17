Mbah signs executive order to relocate Coal Camp spare parts market

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has signed an Executive Order mandating the relocation of the Coal Camp spare parts and allied trades markets to the new International Spare Parts and Allied Trades Park.

The newly designated site spans Udi and Ezeagu local government areas along the Enugu-Onitsha Road.

The order, titled “Designation and Establishment of the Enugu International Motor Spare Parts and Allied Traders Park”, was signed in the presence of the state’s Attorney General, Dr Kingsley Udeh, and leaders of the spare parts dealers’ association at the Government House on Friday.

Governor Mbah assured traders that the new market was purpose-built with all necessary amenities, addressing the shortcomings of the Coal Camp Market.

“This new market is designed with world-class infrastructure, including safety codes, a fire service station, a truck park, a clinic, and residential areas for traders,” he said.

The President of the Enugu Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Chief Michael Nomeh, expressed gratitude, noting that previous administrations had failed to fulfil similar relocation promises.

“Since 1999, we have heard numerous promises to relocate us, but none were kept. Governor Mbah has proven to be a leader of action, fulfilling this promise in less than two years,” Nomeh said.

Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority, highlighted the strategic importance of the new location, stating that traders would now have the opportunity to own their shops rather than rent.