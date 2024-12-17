Mbah launches Enugu Geographic Information System

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday inaugurated the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS).

Mbah said it was in line with his campaign promise to automate governance process, beginning with simplification and sanitisation of land administration and management in the state.

He stated: “This is not just a win for government. It’s a win for Ndi Enugu as well because nothing is as important as trusting the integrity of a process. Today marks the end of the era of land grabbing, unauthorised construction, double allocations, revenue diversion.

SPONSOR AD

“So, what we’re launching today will enable us to accomplish our economic growth target because with the ENGIS, you are able to start and complete your application for title within 48 hours. From the comfort of your home, you can apply for titles, conduct your searches, and you get the results almost immediately.

“It’s also going to create transparency in our land management and administration. Thus, the era of opacity in our land transactions is also gone because you can now view everything.

“We believe that this is going to motivate the investors a lot and is going to bring us closer to our dream of growing this economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in four to eight years. We know that we can achieve that because the value of real estate in our state is rising. You can see people trooping in.”