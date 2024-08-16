Mayor launches security training to keep London’s mosques safe

The Mayor of London has announced funding for mosques across the capital to receive security training sessions. Sadiq Khan said the city was “united against…

The Mayor of London has announced funding for mosques across the capital to receive security training sessions.

Sadiq Khan said the city was “united against all forms of hate”, as he pledged £10,000 to help protect Muslims against islamophobic attacks.

The extra support comes as people shared their safety fears following the recent racist riots and disorder across the country.

City Hall said the mayoral funding will be used to provide the sessions on protective security, safety processes and online safety.

Mr Khan had been urged earlier this month to ensure places of worship had extra security.

Hina Bokhari, the London Assembly’s Liberal Democrat group leader, said many Muslims had become “extremely worried” by the “unacceptable” spread of hate crimes.

Tell MAMA, the organisation working to tackle anti-Muslim hatred, told Reuters that it had received more than 500 calls and online reports of islamophobic incidents from across the UK since the start of the disorder two weeks ago.

The mayor said: “I’m proud that last week Londoners sent a clear message that we are an open and welcoming city that is united against all forms of hate.

“However, the violence and disorder that was seen across the country has left many Londoners afraid. There is no room for complacency. We can never stop being vigilant.” (BBC)