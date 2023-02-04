May Edochie sues IG user over ‘doctored photo’ with Yul, second wife

May Edochie the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul, has revealed that she would sue an Instagram user, Sarah Martins, for posting a photoshop…

May Edochie the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul, has revealed that she would sue an Instagram user, Sarah Martins, for posting a photoshop picture which depicted her as part of a polygamous family. Martins had in December posted the picture on her Instagram page with the caption, “Beautiful family, as it should.”

However, May took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a legal document by her counsel in which she accused the Instagram user Sarah Chukwukere with the handle @officialsarahmartins of “defamation of character and false polygamy.”

In the letter dated February 1, Sarah was accused of editing a photo depicting May “as part of a polygamous family in which she is a co-wife”.

Also, in the legal document, Sarah was accused to have implied that May “failed in her duties as a wife to Mr Yul Edochie and that such failures led Mr Yul Edochie to leave our Client (May) and get married to Ms Judy Austin” during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, the media personality.

However, May through her lawyers demanded that the Instagram user apologises and retracts her defamatory publication. She further threatened to sue for N500 million in damages, if Sarah failed to meet the stated demands.

“Should you fail to comply with the above demands, this Firm has been instructed to commence a lawsuit against you without further warning. You must therefore treat this letter as a Notice of Intention to Sue,” the document reads in part.

“In the event of such lawsuit, our Client will ask for damages in an amount of not less than Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000), in addition to wide-reaching injunctive reliefs,” the letter stated.

Taking to the caption section of the post she wrote, “It is very inconsiderate and demeaning to SMEAR anyone especially someone you barely knew. I’ve always had a PEACEFUL, JOYFUL and LOVING family. I worked tirelessly for several years building a beautiful home while managing several businesses successfully.

“It is very evident that some persons have been deliberately and desperately trying to TAINT my reputation and “change the narrative” in order to suit their agenda. This is unacceptable to me. My passionate legal team will be extremely cheerful to dine with anyone who does not cease and desist from character assassination or defamatory publications in the court of law.”

It should be recalled that in April 2022, the movie star took to his verified Instagram page to announce to his friends and fans that he has taken in a second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu a fellow actor. Moreso, he stated that the young lady had birthed him a son.

