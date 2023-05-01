May Day: Soludo threatens to cut salaries of workers observing sit-at-home

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has threatened to cut salaries of workers who are absent from work on sit-at-home days in the state.…

The governor gave the threat while addressing Anambra State workforce at May Day celebration held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme square, Awka on Monday.

According to him, Monday sit-at-home has become an excuse for workers to stop coming to work on Mondays, noting that it cannot continue.

Recently, soludo had increased workers’ salaries by 10 per cent.

“You cannot be working for just four days a week and earn full salaries. We must get back to working on Monday to the government. If we do not go to work, we must not get our full salary. We must be paid proportionally to number of days we work. If we must continue not attending work on Monday, we must direct Saturday work.

“You must do your work and we cannot be working for 70 per cent and earn 110 per cent. We will cut your salaries when you fail to come work on Monday,” he said.

The governor also stated that the state government had been running on N88 billion budget difficit for the past one year.

According to Soludo, the 2023 budget was predicated on N4 billion internally generated revenue every month but the state has been generating only N2 billion.

He also said the state was supposed to be getting N5bn from federal government but it is getting less.

Soludo called on the workers to buckle down and work towards generating revenue to the government in order to take care of the workers’ welfare and other sstat’s pressing issues.

The governor said that there is pressure on him to increase salaries and down size workforce, urging labour leaders to study the proposal.