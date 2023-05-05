May 29: We’re ready for troublemakers – Military

The military Thursday again warned those planning to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It said it was ready to forestall…

The military Thursday again warned those planning to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It said it was ready to forestall any threat to the inauguration.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, told reporters in Abuja that the military had not seen reasons the inauguration would not take place.

“As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The Armed Forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I’ll reiterate that we’re on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.

Sudan crisis: Hajj fare may rise above N3m as airlines decline signing agreement

May Nigeria never experience war, Sudan returnees pray

“The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. “Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced.

“There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen.

“We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

Reacting to issues of security in Kaduna, particularly Southern Kaduna, Danmadami urged the residents of the state to detach the military from any form of sentiments.

“Whether we like it or not, sentiment will always come up, particularly when things are not favorable to your disposition. As it is normal in the military, when such allegations are raised, a board of inquiry would be raised to investigate the allegations.

“And whatever the outcomes and recommendations, they will be made to those commanders and it would be done accordingly,” he added.