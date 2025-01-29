Max Air: We’d ensure such incident won’t happen again –NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has promised to ensure that a tyre burst that led to crash landing of a Max Air plane will not happen again.

The Acting Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Majomo, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Tuesday night, a Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 53 passengers onboard.

SPONSOR AD

Following the incident, the agency suspended the airline for three months.

But during the interview, Najomo said that NCAA had queried the management of Max Air over the incident.

Najomo said that NCAA had deployed inspectors to all the airports to ensure the safety of customers.

He added that risk assessments in all the airports had been ordered, saying the authority would make sure that all the airlines comply.

He said, “I can assure everybody that the NCAA is doing all it can right now to ensure that so much enhanced surveillance is going on. As I speak to you, inspectors are on the ground on a daily basis to check every airline when they come in and out both the boarding and departing in all the five regional stations we have.

“We are in Abuja, we are in Port Harcourt, we are in Kano. We are in Kaduna, and we are in Lagos. So, these are the five regions. And in all the airports we have inspectors and CPOs.

“I can assure everybody that the NCAA is on top of its game making sure that we do everything to enhance surveillance; making sure they check all the pilots; making sure they have their rest periods; making sure they have the assimilators; and even the schedule operators. We check the private jets. We are on the top of the game and this will never happen again.