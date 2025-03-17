Max Air to resume domestic flights Two months after suspension

Two months after suspending operations to carry out a comprehensive operational audit, one of Nigeria’s domestic flights, Max Air, is set to resume domestic flights operation on Friday.

The airline had suspended operations to carry out an “internal operational evaluation” following a series of incidents involving the airline.

The last incident was the B734 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD, which experienced a tyre burst on landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Tuesday, 28th, January 2025 at about 2251 hours.

The audit which was also confirmed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority was to last for three months.

But upon completion of the audit, the airline said it would resume operation on Friday, 21st March.

It said all previously booked passengers whose flights were affected would be given priority rebooking options.

“Effective from 21st March 2025, we are back in service, ready to provide our esteemed passengers with safe, reliable, and top-quality air travel across Nigeria.

“This strategic pause allowed us to reinforce our commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence. During this period, we worked closely with aviation authorities to ensure that all statutory requirements were met while enhancing our service delivery standards.

“As we return to the skies, passengers can expect improved travel experiences, increased efficiency, and the unwavering hospitality that Max Air is known for. We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our valued customers during the temporary suspension,” the statement said.