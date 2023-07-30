Max Air resumes domestic operations

Max Air has resumed its domestic operation two weeks after it was suspended following the decision of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend…

Max Air has resumed its domestic operation two weeks after it was suspended following the decision of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend the operation of its B737 aircraft type.

The NCAA through a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, suspended Parts A3 and D43 with regards to the operation of Max Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

The suspension was due to several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft.

The occurrences included, among others, the loss of number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBDwhich occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May, 2023;

Another incident was Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

Following the successful audit of the airline by the NCAA and the closure of several gaps identified in the operation, the airline returned to the air on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Max Air in a statement on its Twitter page said, “Max Air Limited is pleased to announce the resumption of domestic flight operations from Sunday July 30 2023, following a temporary suspension due to safety concerns. We want to express our gratitude to our valued customers for their understanding and patience during this period

“Safety is at the core of MaxAir Limited’s values, and we take our commitment to passenger safety with the utmost seriousness. After conducting a thorough internal investigation, it was brought to our attention that our operations were impacted by adulterated fuel.

“As a result, we promptly initiated an in-house audit and, in the interest of passenger safety, voluntarily suspended our operations for two days before the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“We would like to reassure all our passengers that we have been working diligently to address the safety concerns raised during this suspension period. Our dedicated team has been working around the clock to resolve these issues.”

Our correspondent learnt that the airline commenced with an Abuja-Kano flight which operated on Sunday morning.

Also in the schedule for the commencement were Abuja-Katsina and Lagos-Abuja before the airline returns other routes like Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, among others.

