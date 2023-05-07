Max Air incident triggers massive flights cancellation

The Runway 04/22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja (NAIA) which was closed following an emergency landing by an aircraft belonging to Max Air flying…

The Runway 04/22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja (NAIA) which was closed following an emergency landing by an aircraft belonging to Max Air flying from Yola is about to be reopened.

Daily Trust learnt that the recovery team at the NAIA has removed the aircraft and the runway was being inspected and swept for reopening as of the time of filing this report.

Spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, confirmed that the aircraft has been removed, saying, “They are cleaning the runway now” at around 8:15 p.m

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) commenced investigation into the incident after its team inspected the aircraft prior to its removal.

The airline has confirmed that the aircraft experienced tyre bursts but all the 144 passengers and crew members on board were safely disembarked.

But the incident has triggered massive flight cancellations and delays across the country.

Mostly affected are sunset airports which do not have night landing facilities..

For instance Air Peace announced the cancellation of several flights in a notice sent to its passengers.

The notice read: “Dear Esteemed Customers, the following flights have been, regrettably, cancelled due to Abuja runway closure caused by another airline’s aircraft that got stuck on the runway.

“The flights are Owerri-Abuja 14:20hrs; Abuja-Owerri 16:00hrs; Abuja-Benin 15:45hrs; Calabar-Abuja 14:40hrs; Abuja-Calabar 16:10hrs; Benin-Abuja 16:20hrs; Abuja-Owerri 14:40hrs and Warri-Lagos 16:20.

“The runway closure has also led to the delay of other flights into and out of Abuja. We empathise with passengers affected and seek their understanding and cooperation.

For more information on flight schedules and other customer-related concerns, contact us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com,” the airline said.

Daily Trust reports that other airlines also cancelled flights as a result of the situation. Many passengers are currently stranded.