Maulud holds in Kano amid police terror alert 

The National Tijjaniyya Maulud is ongoing in Kano State, despite the warning by the police about a potential terror threat targeting public gatherings.

The event held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, drew thousands of participants from across the country and beyond, marking its 39th annual celebration.

Vice President Kashim Shettima applauded the contribution of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect in fostering unity among the Muslim community in the country.

SPONSOR AD

Shettima, a special guest of honour at the occasion, praised the Muslim sect for standing over the past century in the true teachings of Islam, eulogising the guiding principles of the ‘Sufi’ sect to humanity.

Shettima, represented by Babagana Fannami, emphasized the unwavering tenacity of the Tijjaniyya sect to lessons of Prophet Muhammad rather than compromising matters of the jurisprudence of Islam, urging Muslims to emulate the true teachings of Islam and avoid extremism.

On his part, the Chief host, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, equally lauded the efforts of the Tijjaniyya sect in maintaining peace and harmonious relationships with other sects in Nigeria.

“As your host, we have to appreciate all of you for coming to Kano from far and near to attend this year’s maulud for Sheikh Ibrahim Niass,” he said.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who doubles as the National Leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, prayed for the unity of Muslims around the globe and tolerance with believers of other faiths.

Daily Trust reported that the police command in the state had raised the alarm over planned terrorism attacks across strategic locations in the state which the government had dismissed as a fake and unfounded claim.

In response, the Kano State Police Command clarified that its presence at the venue was to ensure security. The police also warned attendees to remain vigilant, citing intelligence reports of planned criminal activities, including phone thefts disguised as charging services near the venue.

Organisers and state officials have urged participants to remain peaceful and assured them of their commitment to a successful Maulud.