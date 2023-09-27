Maulud: Gov. Buni Sues for Peace, Love and Sacrifice

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has congratulated Muslims across the World on the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He described…

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has congratulated Muslims across the World on the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (SAW).

He described the anniversary as a moment of sober reflection and an occasion of love, peace and sacrifice.

As Muslims it is a privilege to witness this great day, we should use it in promoting the virtues and ideals of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

“We should all live by the exemplary life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (SAW).

“We should endeavour to make sacrifices and be our brothers keepers at this trying moment in our nation’s history” Governor Buni said.

The Governor further called on the Muslim Community to promote peace and peaceful coexistence with both Muslims and non Muslims.

“Let us use the occassion to spread love, sacrifice and support to the less privileged persons who are in need of support as it was the moral character of our beloved prophet((SAW).

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a messenger of peace, who enjoined us to live in peace. We must therefore emulate his life and spread his teachings in our relationship with each other” the governor advised.

Buni prayed for peaceful celebration with a hope that the occasion will usher in peace, love and forgiveness.

