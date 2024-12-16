Matrix Energy launches football tourney for host communities in Delta

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Matrix Energy Group has kicked off the Ifiekporo Unity Cup, a football competition aimed at promoting peace and unity among its host communities in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The competition, which runs from December 7 to December 24, brings together youths from Ifiekporo, Ijala-Ikeren, Ubeji, Egbokodo, and Aja-Etan communities.

The grand finale will take place at the Ifiekporo community field, with the victorious teams promised attractive prizes.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Matrix Energy Group’s Terminal Manager, Mr. Francis Ibe, lauded the communities for fostering an enabling environment for the company’s operations and emphasized the unifying power of football.

“This unity tournament is part of our commitment to building peace among our host communities. Football, being a universal sport, unites people and promotes harmony. We believe that when there is peace in our communities, we can continue to operate seamlessly,” Ibe said.

He further highlighted the company’s ongoing support for host communities through initiatives in healthcare, youth and women empowerment, and education.

“This football competition is a way to appreciate the peace and unity we enjoy with our host communities. It also coincides with our 20-year anniversary celebration,” he added.

The youth chairman of Ifiekporo Community, Mr. Bright Menekpo, expressed gratitude for the company’s contributions to the community’s development.