Matawalle expels NGOs from Zamfara, fires commissioner

Zamfara government, on Tuesday, asked Non Governmental Organisations operating in the state ( NGOs) to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner of Security and Home Affairs DIG rtd Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe the state government said it has observed with utmost dismay, the recent high influx of Non-Governmental Organisations into the state.

The government said the NGOs are carrying out illegal activities that contravene the existing laws of government.

“Majority of these illegal NGOs have not registered with the state in line with the laid down rules and regulations of government”

“Some of them have also been found to be engaging in activities fueling insecurity in the state and its neighbourhood. Henceforth, the government orders all NGOs in the state to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

“Ministries and Departments of government have been ordered to stop any further relationships with any NGO, as punitive measures will be taken against any MDAs found having any relationships with such NGOs”

“Security Agencies in the state are by this announcement directed to be vigilante to the NGOs. But Security Agencies are hereby directed to investigate and prosecute any NGO operating in the state without due clearance from designated authorities. Results of such prosecutions to be forwarded to this Ministry for records please.”

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has also approved the termination of appointment of Aliyu Tukur of the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

The decision to terminate his appointment was taken following the confirmation of his involvement in acts capable of tarnishing the good image of the Government of Zamfara state according to the Secretary to the state government Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe who signed the statement.

The statement further said the commissioner had recently been indicted in series of activities perpetuated with the intent of dragging the good repute of the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle to the mud, and causing public disaffection on its policies and programmes.

With this development, the commissioner is required to hand over all documents and properties of the Government in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of his former ministry.