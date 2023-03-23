Matawalle concedes defeat, seeks forgiveness

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has conceded defeat in the just concluded governorship election in the state. The governor was defeated by the…

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has conceded defeat in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The governor was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare.

In an audio message to the people of the state, Governor Matawalle said he and all his supporters have to submit to the will of Almighty Allah as things happen only by His will.

He said when his administration came on board he met with all major stakeholders in the state on how best they could restore lasting peace to the state through peace dialogues adding that up till today there is nothing more challenging than insecurity bedevilling the state.

Matawalle said apart from the peace dialogue with armed bandits he also worked hard to see that his administration brought different political factions into one platform so that peace and unity reign in the state.

He said, “We have achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of anyone, I seek his or her forgiveness. I’m a human being like anyone and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error-free.

“I’m also using this medium to appeal for calm and sympathise with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no other place than Zamfara state.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state. We are grateful for the commitment and hard work and resilience of the people of our dear state.”