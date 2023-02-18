Massive flight diversions, cancellations over poor weather 

Dozens of flights were this morning diverted across the country following bad weather. The diversion affected mainly Northern states such as Kano, Adamawa, Borno, Kwara,…

The diversion affected mainly Northern states such as Kano, Adamawa, Borno, Kwara, among others.

Many passengers have been experiencing delays and cancellations from the beginning of this week due to poor visibility occasioned by the weather.

As of the time of filing this report, flights to Kano from Lagos have returned on account of the weather, with many passengers stranded while some of the flights landed in Abuja.

Also, Lagos-Ilorin flights on Air Peace and Green Africa were yet to take off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport domestic Wing as of press time.

When our correspondent visited the airport around 8:30 am, it was announced that Air Peace flight to Ilorin had been further delayed for another one hour due to weather at the destination airport.

It was learnt that some passengers going to Ilorin were routed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the hope of connecting Ilorin International Airport from there.

A relative of one of the passengers told Daily Trust that he had been waiting at Ilorin Airport since 7:00 am to pick his brother.

Also Lagos-Kano flight on Air Peace had to drop the passengers in Abuja when the aircraft could not proceed to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on account of the hazy weather in the North West State.

Kano flights on Air Peace, Max Air and Azman have experienced cancellations for most parts of this week, with the airlines blaming the development on weather.