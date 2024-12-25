Massive clampdown on okada riders has reduced crimes – Lagos CP

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olanrewaju Ishola, has stated that crime rate has reduced drastically in the state following constant arrest of commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders).

The State Taskforce has embarked on a massive arrest of Okada riders after restriction of their operations to some routes in the state.

Speaking at a one day training for traditional rulers in Lagos West Senatorial District on Security and Community Relations held at Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule’s Lagos West Senatorial office in Ikeja, Lagos, the CP said many commercial motorcyclists have been found to be engaging in criminal activities.

Ishola who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID Panti, Ahmed Lateef, said, “Don’t be annoyed if motorcycle riders have been arrested in your communities because we have observed that since we have been arresting them, there has been a decline in criminal activities in Lagos.

“Those who engage in motorcycling business for subsistence living are less than those who engage in it for crime.”

He stressed the need for the community to provide the police with information to help curb criminal activities, urging the monarchs to be actively involved in the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

He highlighted the prevalence of one-chance incidents and land grabbing, seeking support of traditional rulers to nip it in the bud.

Earlier, the representative of Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Idiat Adebule pleaded for the support of monarchs within her constituency in an effort to combat insecurity.

She stated that the forum was to demonstrate the beauty and benefits of communal actions in tackling security challenges in the area.

She urged residents to be proactive and give timely information to security operatives for the safety of their lives and properties, adding, “We should not focus only on the kinetic aspect in terms of security but non kinetic is equally important.”

She stated that any security plan without concern for the people at the grassroots will not succeed, saying that the forum was to further the synergy between the Traditional institutions and security agencies.

According to her, the traditional rulers play a vital role just like the three arms of government as they settle dispute, advocate on behalf of their subjects.

Giving a Scorecard on her activities in the Senate in the last 18 months, Senator Adebule said that she had continued engaging with the grassroots including regular palliatives distribution, cash rewards, distribution of fertilisers to farmers, training of 200 people in fisheries as well as N100,000 support to them into the new drive of Marine economy in the country.

She disclosed that plans are underway to construct a Health Centre in a riverine town between Ojo and Amuwo to improve access to quality health care by residents.