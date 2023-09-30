Mass wedding: Pre-marital tests on 1800 prospective couples begins

The Kano State Government said it has commenced pre-marital screening of 1,800 prospective couples to ascertain their Health fitness. This according to the state’s…

The Kano State Government said it has commenced pre-marital screening of 1,800 prospective couples to ascertain their Health fitness.

This according to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, is part of the prerequisites of marrying off the intending couples.

The commissioner made the disclosure while inspecting the exercise at the premises of the state’s Hisbah Board Headquarters in Kano yesterday.

According to a statement by the Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA) Public Relations Officer, Aminu Bello Sani, the screening exercise was to avoid the intending couples transmitting diseases to one another and the community.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that over 4,000 intending couples have so far been screened for the mass wedding, according to the state’s Hisbah Board.

