Mass protests will disrupt the economy – private sector

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has urged the federal government and the promoters of #EndBadGovernance protest to embrace dialogue “to achieve meaningful and lasting solutions for the benefit of our country.”

The body expressed its firm belief that “open and constructive dialogue is the most effective tool for addressing the nation’s challenges and encouraging the desired changes.”

The OPSN, however, said if protest is the last resort, such demonstration should be carried out in a “peaceful and orderly atmosphere.”

This was contained in a statement made available to Daily Trust on Monday night.

The statement titled “OPSN Position on the Planned National Protest,” the body said having considered the planned protest by certain citizens in response to current challenges affecting public welfare, it prioritized the importance of dialogue and engagement between the government and concerned citizens.

“We urge all parties to embrace this path of dialogue to achieve meaningful and lasting solutions for the benefit of our country.

“However, should the decision to protest be made, we earnestly appeal for it to be conducted in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.

“A peaceful protest will ensure that citizens can express their concerns without infringing upon the rights of others or disrupting legal and lawful activities,” it said.

The OPSN noted mass protests usually have economic impact, hence, “any disruption to business operations could have significant repercussions on the economy and the livelihoods of the people.”

It said “We have continuously engaged with the government at various levels to find lasting solutions to the economic challenges facing our nation.

“It is crucial to remember that many businesses are still recovering from the substantial losses incurred during the hijacked End SARS protests a few

years ago.

“We call upon security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties during this period.”

The OPSN expressed its commitment to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders “to promote a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria for all its citizens.”