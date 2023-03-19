Masari mourns nephew, police officers

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed grief over the death of his nephew, Ahmad Ali, and two police officers who died in an…

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed grief over the death of his nephew, Ahmad Ali, and two police officers who died in an accident Friday night.

Late Ali and the two policemen, Nura Safiyanu and Kabir Ali, lost their lives when their vehicle, in the governor’s motorcade, somersaulted into a bridge on their way to Masari, the governor’s hometown.

“Their vehicle was last in the convoy and it unfortunately hit a bridge, and two (of them) died instantly while the other died at a hospital.

“One of the deceased, Ahmad, was my nephew; he grew up with me, schooled under my care and up to the time he secured a job.

“He was obedient, gentle and hardworking young man. We will miss him really.

“The two officers who died were also hardworking gentlemen who lost their lives while on official duty.

“As we all know, every soul shall taste death. So, while submitting to the will of Allah, there is also a lesson to learn, because like late Ahmad, he was on his way to come and cast his vote but he was never to see that,” he said.

Masari commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased, the Nigeria Police Force and the people of the state over the loss.

Late Ahamd has since been buried in Masari town while the two other police officers were taken to their respective hometowns.