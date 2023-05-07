Masari appoints Surajo as new Chairman of Katsina United

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has appointed Alhaji Surajo Baba Malumfashi as the new Chairman of Katsina United football club. The appointment…

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has appointed Alhaji Surajo Baba Malumfashi as the new Chairman of Katsina United football club.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the State Commissioner of Sports, Alhaji Sani Aliyu Dan’lami.

According to the letter, the appointment Malumfashi is in recognition of his sterling qualities and contribution towards the development of football and other sporting activities in the state

Before his appointment Malumfashi was the Chairman of Malumfashi FC, another Nigeria National League (NNL) side in the state.

Malumfashi will replace Prince Abdussamad Badamasi who was appointed Chairman of the club in 2020.

It will be recalled that even as Katsina United enjoyed massive financial backing from the state government, it was during Badamasi’s tenure that the club was relegated to the lower division at the end of last season.

Katsina United are now campaigning in the NNL from where they are hoping to return to the topflight at the end of the current season.

Although there were fears that the impressive performance of Katsina United who are unbeaten in the present campaign may be derailed by paucity of funds, there appears to be an instant turn-around with the appointment of the new Chairman as all the outstanding match bonuses being owed the players and their officials were cleared yesterday by the government.