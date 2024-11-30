Masar Bauchi: A taste of northern goodness

Masa is a local delicacy in northern Nigeria that is staple in many households with recipes varying across communities. In Bauchi State, this food has transcended local kitchens, finding its way onto state, national, and even international plates.

Masar Bauchi is a centuries-old local delicacy deeply rooted in Bauchi’s culinary tradition. Prepared for both home consumption and commercial purposes, this local food has become a legacy business for many households in the state.

What sets Masar Bauchi apart is its versatility and longevity. The delicacy, Weekend Trust gathered, can be preserved for days without getting bad and enjoyed in various forms.

While some people savour it with vegetable soup or local spices, precisely ground chili pepper (Yaji), others prefer it with honey or sugar to tailor the experience to their taste.

Though rooted in Bauchi, this particular meal has crossed borders, earning for itself many patrons from across Nigeria and even abroad.

The family of late Alhaji Umaru Launi Usman is one of the pioneers of Masar Bauchi and according to Alhaji Yakubu Umaru Launi, his late mother, Hajiya Asabe, started the business in the family.

“My mother, Hajiya Asabe, started the masa business in our family. I can confidently tell you I don’t know when she started it because I grew up to see her in the business and presently, I am over 50-year-old. My mother was among the pioneers of masa business in the whole Bauchi State.

“Though she faced some challenges while running the business, she endured them and till today we are still running it as a family business. After I left the bank, my siblings and I tried to modernise the business, but at first, our late mother refused. After some time, she succumbed to our request and gave us the permission to modernise it.

“So, we introduced some measures and rules and regulations into the business. Though the changes have affected some staff, at least we saved the business from total collapse. After the passing of our mother, we introduced other things like cow tail pepper soup, chicken pepper soup and drinks into the business.

“We segmented the business among members of the family. Some are into pepper soup making and others are into Masa making. There are some supplying drinks to the spot. This enables us to sustain the business because every member of the family is being carried along in running it.

“We send Masa to our customers in various places across the country and even beyond. We take deliveries to London, USA, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad, among other countries. Within Nigeria, we send deliveries to Kano, Gombe, Kaduna, Zaria, Katsina, Abuja, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, among other places,” he said.

Abu, as he is fondly called by customers, is the chief attendant at the popular Umaru Launi Masa spot in Wunti quarters. He joined the business 20 years ago as an errand boy and rose through the ranks to his current position of chief attendant.

He said: “I got married and built a house from the proceeds of this business. So, for me, Masa business means a lot. The business is paying because a lot of people are benefiting from it on a daily basis.

“Some customers place orders from Adamawa, Lagos, Maiduguri and even abroad. Whenever we have such orders, I usually come to this place as early as 6am and pack all the consignments for onward delivery to the customers through our agents.”

Madam Elizabeth Abdu Gainaka is another renowned Masa maker in Bauchi, who was born and raised in the craft, thereby carrying forward this cherished tradition for over 50 years now.

A mother of five, Elizabeth told Weekend Trust that she started the business of Masa right from childhood, saying “I grew up and saw my mother in this business. So, I started the business in a local village when I was young. Every morning, I had to sell Masa within our locality before going to school and that was how I picked interest in the business.

“When I got married and was taken to Wurno village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, I continued with the business on a weekly basis because our market in the village operates once a week. So, people came to my stand in the market to buy Masa every week. When my husband, an immigration officer, was transferred to Kwangwalam border in Katsina State, I followed him and continued with the business over there.

“Also, when he was posted to another border in Katsina State; Jibia border, I followed him and continued with the business, but after a while, I decided to return to Bauchi with my children. So, in 1990, I returned to Bauchi in order to allow my children acquire western education, but I retained the Masa business.

“My husband died 20 years ago. The man was very supportive; he never discouraged me from doing my Masa business. I can proudly tell you that this business means everything to me. All I have acquired in my life is from this local business.

“Even though I am into farming, it is only supporting the Masa business because the rice I produce is used in Masa making. In a day, I can make Masa of between 100 and 150 measures and by 3pm, I’ve sold all,” she said.

Elizabeth, however, recalled that the business suffered a serious setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, lamenting that the pandemic crippled it to the extent that she could only process 20 measures of rice daily.

“The business is still paying even though it is not like before. From this business, I have sponsored the education of my five children. I can proudly tell you that all my children have acquired their first and second degrees and they are all working in different places. Again, all of them, including the males, have mastered the art of Masa making.

“You will be amazed to see my last born (male) making Masa. He knows everything about Masa making; from the start to end. He knows how to select the best rice for Masa, how to mix the ingredients to give the desired results and how to make it perfectly. My daughter who is married to a lawyer has established her own Masa outlet in Jos, Plateau State.”

She said unlike before when the business was booming, presently she makes Masa of between 50-80 measures per day, recalling that, “Besides my children, I have trained several other people on how to make Masa. By January next year, I am hoping to open my new and permanent Masa spot along Bauchi-Jos road.

Weekend Trust observed that the Masa trade in Bauchi stands out with its robust value chain, creating jobs for Masa makers, retailers, transporters and ingredient suppliers. While the Masa makers earn their living from the Masa sale, retailers who own shops at strategic places across the state capital are also relying on the delicacy to make a living.

Consequently, commercial drivers who transport the delicacy to other places like Kano, Gombe, Jos, Abuja, Kaduna, Yobe and Maiduguri among other places are making some profits from the business.

Babangida Iliya is one of the commercial drivers who have been transporting Masa to other places from Bauchi State. He told Weekend Trust that “I am a commercial driver that has been coming to Madam Elizabeth’s Masa joint to eat. I used to bring customers to this place to eat. I equally take deliveries of Masa to various customers in Kano, Abuja, Jos and Darazo whenever the need arises.

“I cannot remember for how long I have been coming to this place or the number of deliveries I have taken to customers in various places. I am earning a living from this business. Though the consignment is not heavy, we are getting some income from it.”

For many, Masa has become a staple, with loyal consumers ordering it on a weekly basis even when they’re far from Bauchi State. The delicacy attracts patronage from within and outside the state. While some enjoy it during their visits, others take it home to share with their families in other parts of the country.

Weekend Trust observed that in Bauchi’s capital, Masa spots have become hubs of opportunity, offering women and youth daily chances to learn and engage in various aspects of the business, thereby, driving economic empowerment in the community.

Mrs Patrick Jos is one of the apprentices learning the Masa making at Madam Elizabeth’s joint. She told Weekend Trust that “I joined Madam Elizabeth’s Masa spot to learn how to prepare the delicacy. I was introduced to this spot by a friend when I visited Bauchi some years ago. I bought Masa and I took it to Jos and shared it with friends.

“I noticed that any time I take the Masa to Jos, people will rush it. That’s how I developed interest in learning how to make it. My intention is to set up my own business in Jos after graduation. People like this particular Masa in Jos and I am sure by the time I set up my own business, I will make money. It is a local business but worth doing,” she said.

Another apprentice, Fatima Salisu, said she joined the spot about two years ago for the purpose of learning the art, saying “My husband absconded. I was left with five children, so I had no option than to engage in a small business to take care of my children.

“Although I came here to learn how to make Masa, Madam has employed me and I’m being paid a salary for other jobs. By the time I graduate, I would have been able to raise some capital to start my own business. My children rely solely on me.”

Sadly, despite its significant contributions to Bauchi State’s economy and Nigeria at large, Masa producers have received little to no government support from the government to help expand their businesses.