Marwa tasks religious leaders on anti-drug abuse campaign

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has charged religious bodies and other…

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has charged religious bodies and other faith-based organisations to make the campaign against drug abuse a constant feature in their sermons.

Marwa gave the charge when he received a delegation from the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), led by its chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

While appreciating the JIBWIBS leadership for their advocacy campaigns against drug abuse through their various platforms, the NDLEA boss said millions of young Nigerians are already grappling with substance abuse and its consequences, and as such, every stakeholder is needed to mobilise preventive measures that will save those not yet afflicted by the scourge.

He expressed happiness over JIBWIS’ decision to establish a rehabilitation centre in Kaduna.

“We’re glad about your choice of Kaduna because Governor Nasir el-Rufai is passionate about the drug war and has done a lot to transform the state,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Sheik Lau congratulated Marwa for the series of well-deserved recognitions and awards he has been getting due to his outstanding performance in NDLEA. According to him, “the entire Muslim ummas and bodies in Nigeria appreciate what you are doing.”