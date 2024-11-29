Marketers lift 251m litres of petrol from Dangote Refinery in 10 weeks

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), has stated that its members lifted a total 251.8 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) generally referred to as petrol from the Dangote Refinery, in the last ten weeks, spanning from September 16 and November 24, 2024.

MEMAN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Clement Isong disclosed this at a quarterly webinar organized by the association for journalists.

Isong said the total volumes of petrol lifted so far includes 148 million litres loaded by trucks at the gantry and 103 million litres delivered to the Apapa depots through vessels, adding that members of the association are still loading fuel at the Dangote refinery.

Represented by Ogechi Nkwoji, Head of Economic Intelligence Research Regulation, he explained that while MEMAN members have licenses to import petrol, it rather relied on local supply from Dangote Refinery due to the competitive market framework already in place.